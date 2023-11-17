Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $234.57 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

