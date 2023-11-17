i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

IIIV opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

