ICON Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. ICON has a total market cap of $260.38 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,437,388 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,404,758.49624 with 972,404,763.85598 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26751738 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $16,584,815.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.