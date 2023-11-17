ICON Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. ICON has a total market cap of $260.38 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,437,388 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,404,758.49624 with 972,404,763.85598 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26751738 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $16,584,815.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
