IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.16% of IDEX worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

