Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Shares of IKNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,169,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 666,093 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.