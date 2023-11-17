Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

