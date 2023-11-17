Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Innovative Eyewear in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUCY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 4.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LUCY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.