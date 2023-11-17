InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Chase, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,767,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.24 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

