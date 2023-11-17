Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $18,894.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

