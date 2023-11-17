Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

