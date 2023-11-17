Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $363,532.32 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

HNI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on HNI

Institutional Trading of HNI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.