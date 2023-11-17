Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

