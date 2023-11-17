Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells 4,121 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 390,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

