Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

Redfin Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 470.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 96,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDFN

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.