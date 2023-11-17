Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.
Redfin Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.
Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
