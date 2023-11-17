Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. Insperity has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,886 shares of company stock worth $2,481,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

