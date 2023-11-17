Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49. Instacart has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Instacart will post -14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

