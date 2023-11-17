Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

