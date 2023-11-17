Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

