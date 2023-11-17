International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.
IBM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.09.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
