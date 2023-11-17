International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.22

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.22 and last traded at $152.80, with a volume of 2098913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 243,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

