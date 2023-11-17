International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 240.32 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -263.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 191.20 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
