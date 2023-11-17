International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 240.32 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -263.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 191.20 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

