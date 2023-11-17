International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.27

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 53697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $567.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.14.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth $100,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

