Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.12 and its 200 day moving average is $305.07. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.