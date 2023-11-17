Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.83

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 19758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,102,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

