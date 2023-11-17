IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

