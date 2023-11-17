Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

