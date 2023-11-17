iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,029,080,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.16 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.