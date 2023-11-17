iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,626,000 after buying an additional 1,112,462 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,802,000 after purchasing an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,593,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

