iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $8,075,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

