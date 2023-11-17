iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

