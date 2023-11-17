iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

