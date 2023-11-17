J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.