JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.08 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

