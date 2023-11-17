Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $236.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average is $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

