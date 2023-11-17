Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 103,332 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

