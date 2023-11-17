JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.61

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JGGI opened at GBX 490.16 ($6.02) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 467.16.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

