Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $556.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.44. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

