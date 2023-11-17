Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 96,638 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.