Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.