Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,179 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.