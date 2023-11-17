Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

