Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.53 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.