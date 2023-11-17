Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

