Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,096.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $24,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

CASY stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $284.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

