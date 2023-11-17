Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $15.26 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ INDV opened at $16.29 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.42.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

