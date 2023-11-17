Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 269,481 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

