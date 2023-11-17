Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 76,768 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of LOPE opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

