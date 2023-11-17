Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

