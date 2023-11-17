Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 187,797 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,797 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

