Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,265 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

